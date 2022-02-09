“Juve have only recovered one point from Inter, who have one game less in the last three months”

TO Maracanain the afternoon of TMW Radioit’s time for the director Mario Sconcerti.





Does Naples, a clash with Inter know of a Scudetto play-off?

“It’s an important match, the gap is minimal. I think it will be a great match. Inter had a stop with Milan but got off to a good start. I think it will be a good match, to win it will have to be played well.”





The other great intersection will be the match between Atalanta and Juventus:

“In the last three months, Juventus have recovered one point from Inter, who have one game less. Recovering eight will be very difficult, because they are three games. It is a huge advantage and I cannot imagine a Juve in the lead. Surely it is an interesting team, which is forming and can do well in the Champions League, in addition to entering the Champions League zone. However, I do not see Inter lose 4 games out of 15. A knockout of Inter in Naples would reopen the discussion also at Juve ” .





Does Juve play more with Vlahovic against Villarreal?

“Villarreal is a very uncomfortable team but not as good as Juve. It is true that Juve in the last two years have been eliminated by almost equivalent opponents. They were favorites even before, now things have improved.”





Vlahovic has given positive signals, has Allegri now found the square in front?

“The trident? Allegri was clear, as long as they run they can play. Having three pure strikers means that their sacrifice is also needed. Verona was an opponent who adapted very well to Allegri’s Juve, because Verona he comes forward but risked a counterattack and so it was. I don’t know how many times Juve will be allowed to play like that, on the counterattack. In case you should work hard. “