Juve, heavily discounted capital increase and the stock market share collapses: -10% | First page

As an agency reports Reuters,, a company listed on Euronext Milan,in option approved by the shareholders’ meeting on 29 October 2021 and the calendar of the offer in option of the new shares. Particularly,, without an expressed par value, having the same characteristics as the Juventus ordinary shares already in circulation and with regular entitlement, to be offered as an option to the shareholders of the company entitled to a ratio of 9 new shares for every 10 Juventus shares held,

The subscription price of the new shares subject to the option offer incorporates a discount of approximately 35.32% compared to the theoretical ex-right price of Juventus ordinary shares, calculated on the basis of the closing price on November 22, 2021. The option rights for the subscription of the new shares will be exercisable from November 29, 2021 to December 16, 2021 (inclusive) and the option rights are negotiable on the Euronext Milan market from November 29 2021 to 10 December 2021 (inclusive).

By virtue of this extremely low valuation, the stock of Juventus in Piazza Affari recorded a historic -10%, a return that has never been so negative for 3 and a half years now.