Juve Hellas Verona, Allegri: ‘The trident is sustainable only if everyone runs’. Video

How does your Juve change with the additions of Vlahovic and Zakaria?

“The club did a great job, an excellent transfer market. Two important players arrived. Vlahovic scored a lot of goals, he has characteristics we didn’t have. The club was very good at bringing him. With Haaland and Mbappé he is the strongest center forward. there is around. Zakaria is good. They both fit in well and let’s see if they will play tomorrow. I would also like to thank Bentancur for the availability they gave us and I wish him the best. Certainly the arrival of Vlahovic and Zakaria makes us responsible for more. The goal remains to get into the first 4 places. We are in the decisive part of the season, we no longer have the possibility of recovering. From tomorrow to March 20, a lot of decisions will be made between the championship, the Cup and the Champions League. “

Is the idea of ​​the Dybala-Vlahovic-Morata trident already sustainable?

“They can play but they need to run otherwise the team will not be able to support them. The advantage is to have much more quality in front of them. However, we must not lose team spirit and compactness. We must always take balance into account. he is having an excellent championship, which Juve have not beaten in the last four games and coached by Tudor who is really good.

Is Zakaria more of an inside or a player in front of the defense?

“He can do both roles, it’s a good sign. Tomorrow is a particular game. McKennie and Cuadrado have just returned, we have Locatelli out. Bonucci will not be in the match but will return to the Italian Cup. Alex Sandro is now negative but will be available. from Monday”.

Does his arrival allow you to unbalance yourself more?

“Tomorrow there is no Locatelli but Arthur plays and I’m happy he stayed. We have important solutions in the middle of the field.”

What does Vlahovic’s arrival mean for Juve’s attack?

“With the arrival of Vlahovic, the responsibilities in attack are evenly distributed. He is an important player, who did well in Fiorentina and wants to do well in Juventus. The responsibilities in the team, however, belong to everyone. We need to improve. the construction phase and from tomorrow a tough period begins “.

Did you know Vlahovic personally?

“I consider him a smart and intelligent boy who wants to improve. For him it is a great leap, at Juve there are different pressures but he has a great desire to improve.”

When he said the team wasn’t going to change in January, was he taking a sidetracking action?

“I must say that the club was very good at anticipating the times, they gave me and the fans a gift. Juventus always works to build the future, these two arrivals anticipated the times. Clearly it does not end here, then in June there will be another market but now we have to think about playing “.

In January you said goodbye to Ramsey and also bought Gatti.

“Ramsey is a great player who has had physical problems. In agreement with him we decided it was right to go play somewhere else. Gatti is the best defender in Serie B and has characteristics that can be useful to Juve in the future. “

Could we see Danilo on the right and De Sciglio on the left tomorrow?

“Yes, it is possible. Alex Sandro is not there, Cuadrado returned yesterday poor man did not even know where the entrance to the Continassa was. He can play both high and low, then Bernardeschi will also return, another useful option”.

Inzaghi said that Juve can also play for the Scudetto. Do you agree?

“He rightly says so but we will hardly enter the championship round, Inter are out of our reach.”

Was Kulusevski not valued?

“Dejan made good games but then there are the market valuations. You can’t keep everyone, the players who have passed from Juventus are all good but then choices have to be made. “

Is Zaniolo an option for Juve in June?

“We try to get there in June. You are incredible, this market that you are already talking about in June is not even finished. It is not fair to talk about him also because he is a player from another team ”.