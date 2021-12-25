Juve, here is Allegri’s plan for the Champions area

And now, off to the comeback plan. Just two days ago, the scenario was completely different. Juve had once again complicated their life by themselves: equal to Venice and fourth place farther and farther away, to eight points. There was Napoli, defeated by Empoli, to close the area useful for the next one Champions League (36 points), with Atalanta in third place (37). Just the Goddess, however, has jammed: reverse with Roma and unexpected braking at Genoa. The bianconeri, on the other hand, did six points with Bologna and Cagliari , recovering five of them to Gasperini’s formation in the blink of an eye. Thus the fourth place, the minimum target for the Lady in difficulty, it’s in range again , only four lengths away. In short, in the most complicated moment, Juve is back in the game. For a few gifts from the competition, of course, but above all for their own merits. The speed with which Allegri’s team got back into the race makes us rethink once again everything that was wasted with the small and medium-sized players in the first half of the tournament but, at the same time, confirms that, with the entire second round arrangement, everything is really still possible.

Juve, why yes

Via the comeback plan, therefore, which necessarily passes over the next two months: January and February will in fact be decisive for Juve. The truth is around the corner because the calendar immediately proposes almost all direct clashes in the first two months of the new year. It will start again, at the Befana, against the Naples, then Rome, Inter in the Supercoppa, Udinese, Sampdoria in the Italian cup and Milan to close January. In February, however, Verona, Atalanta, Turin, Villarreal in the Champions League and Empoli. At the end of this path of 11 games in 52 days, spread over four competitions, the horizons of the bianconeri will be decidedly clearer. Maybe even earlier, since the return from the Christmas break it will be for strong hearts, with the triptych close up Naples-Rome-Milan. “I would be happy to arrive at the end of February with this gap to fight for the top four placesHe summed up Massimiliano Allegri, who ensures that he has always had faith in the team. Now it is also corroborated by the results: 6 wins in the last 8 games (plus the defeat with Atalanta and the equal with Venice, which weighs a lot) for 19 points overall. Six successes obtained, among other things, with the undefeated defense, another aspect that is far from secondary. Having found solidity, Juve began to travel at the pace of the first, as they had not done throughout the first part of the first round. And you can count on a “new purchase”: Federico Bernardeschi, again continuous and decisive (four consecutive assists and a goal) as we have not seen for two years. Max can spend another wild card at the resumption of preparation, on 30 December: the immediate returns of Dybala, Chiellini and Chiesa, waiting for Danilo. The comeback plan also passes from a full Juve.