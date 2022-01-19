Juve, here is Manchester United’s request for Martial: what’s behind Arrivabene’s words | First page

In words, the Juventus transfer market has only allowed some opening, complicated as the current economic situation of the club is. And it is the managing director Maurizio Arrivabene to have shut down every potential negotiation in the bud for January, forbidden to deceive the fans according to the new Juventus course. Which imposes strict conditions for any arrivals: basically only players on loan can arrive without redemption obligation. In fact, however, Juve are continuously working on the market, especially in attack. If Aaron is expected to leave in midfield Ramsey and we study how to replace Arthur in the event that the green light is granted for the Brazilian’s passage to Arsenal, it is in attack that Juve must intervene. Blocked (for now) Alvaro Morata in the absence of the substitute, Federico’s injury church imposes interventions beyond the situation linked to the Spanish. Between a Max Allegri who wants a pure center forward and a management that is “simply” looking for the best market opportunity: the strongest player at conditions deemed sustainable. In this sense, the PSG is expected to open a loan with no redemption obligation for Mauro Icardi, for instance. Just as the Pierre-Emerick hypothesis is evaluated Aubameyang with Arsenal himself insisting on Arthur (but watch out for the conditions of the Gabonese), waiting for developments on the front Azmoun And Maxi Gomez. And then there is Anthony Martial, for whom contacts have been intensifying in recent days. BEYOND THE WORDS – Before Juve-Samp, Arrivabene’s words came to turn off a hot track: “At certain figures we don’t talk about it.” However, this confirms how contacts are initiated and negotiations can arise despite the distance between supply and demand. For the moment, Juve has deepened the discussion with the entourage of the player, who has given total willingness to restart in Juventus. What is missing is the agreement with United, whose requests have been clear to Martial agents for some time now, also reported to the Juventus management: full coverage of the salary (7.5 million for the remaining half of the season) and also an adjustment for the onerous loan of approximately 5 million pending discussion of any conditions for the redemption, Martial’s long contract (expiring in 2024 with the option for the club to extend it another season) allows United to open up to the formula of right and not of obligation. However requests currently considered excessive by Juve. But time goes by and a strong attacker is needed. Something can and perhaps will have to change.