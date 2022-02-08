Juve, here is Zakaria the ball stealer

TURIN – They are the final conclusions on Juventus – Verona of whoscored.com, seem the description of a very specific protagonist. The site specializing in statistics thus identifies the strengths of the bianconeri on Sunday evening: they often stole the ball from their opponents, they created opportunities with through passes, they finalized with precision, they played wide. Features that are well suited to Denis Zakaria arrived from Borussia Mönchengladbach to give a new meaning to Massimiliano’s midfield Merry . Balls stolen? With 5 interceptions it was the most good boy (follows Danilo at 4). Filter passages? He dictated the 2-0 to Alvaro Morata. Accuracy in the finalizations? One shot, one goal. Amplitude game? The tell statistics : the Juventus she expressed her best on the flanks. More attack on the left, where the trio formed by Mattia De Sciglio, Adrien Rabiot and Alvaro Morata acted, which accounted for 42% of offensive actions, against 35% of the right lane where Danilo, Zakaria and Paulo Dybala moved . But it was the center right to register the highest number of touches: 167 against 122.

Zakaria growing up during the game

In truth Zakaria it is not that he participated much in the phrasing phase, also because of a beginning in which he, to say, “took the measures”. It later emerged in the recovery, but this is one of its characteristics. He prefers to break rather than to build. To confuse the opponent with his ability to stretch his legs in agility (a lithe physique helps him, despite his height of 191 centimeters) and to fit into empty spaces. Exemplary the movement which led to the doubling. It was the culmination of a super performance, awarded with the green star from whoscored.com, the symbol that indicates the player who obtains the highest rating during a match. Zakaria got a score of 8.1, calculated by an algorithm that weighs 200 raw stats within the match.

