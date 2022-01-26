Juve, here’s Vlahovic: 75 million investment. Medical examinations on Saturday

Flash negotiation by the bianconeri who today meet the player’s agent. In the event of a negative swab, green light on the weekend for the usual medical checks

Fabiana Della Valle-Carlo Laudisa

The party will be there, even if postponed for a few hours. Dusan Vlahovic has chosen an original gift for his twenty-second birthday: a Juventus shirt, a number yet to be defined (9 would be the most logical choice, but it is already on Alvaro Morata’s shoulders) to wear for the next 5 seasons. Dusan will have his birthday on Friday and the next day he could land in the Juventus universe, negative buffer permitting.

The Serbian striker in fact awaits the green light from Covid, as well as from his agent, to start a new, incredible adventure in the club he has always been in love with since he was a child. The agreement between the old team (Fiorentina) and the new one (Juventus) already exists, the last details related to contracts and commissions are missing that today his trusted man Darko Ristic will discuss with the Juventus management.

what a shot – The wait was short, the days intense even if lived in an armored quarantine: Madama secured the center forward of the present and the future, the icon of the new Juventus course. A great blow, in line with the habits of the past, even more important because it was scored in a moment of great economic difficulty for the entire football system, which also relaunches the club’s ambitions. Vlahovic is expected at Continassa over the weekend for medical examinations, in the hope that a week will be enough to negativize himself, and then to debut at the Allianz Stadium with the new kit on Sunday 6 February against Verona. He will find a crowd in turmoil (even if the stadium cannot be full due to pandemic reasons) who had resigned themselves to a January without folly. Now the road that leads to fourth place, which would mean Champions League guaranteed also for next season, seems less impervious.

Negotiation – The general understanding with the player and his entourage has been found for some time. The well-informed swear that the turning point actually dates back to early January and with very clear economic outlines: 7 million euros per year net plus bonuses. A salary that elevates him to the rank of the big one. Suffice it to say that currently Vlahovic at Fiorentina earns just 800,000 euros. And it is no coincidence that now he finds himself paired with Paulo Dybala and a little higher than Alvaro Morata: a top player treatment that evidently convinced Vlahovic to sweep away the flattery of high-level clubs such as Arsenal, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid.

last step – In the dialogue with Ristic and his associates, the topic of commissions was also touched upon, which will be resumed in the next few hours. But now everything has to be related to the transfer figures. And this requires in-depth analysis that would also lead to slowdowns. Also for this reason, the parties are not unbalanced in revealing official figures. Especially Juventus, which is linked to stock exchange obligations. There remains a veil, therefore, on the modalities of the deal. The only figure in evidence is the 67 million which is a bit of a watershed with the mountain of bonuses that generally accompany such significant operations. The roof even appears set at an altitude of 75, coincidentally the clause with which Erling Haaland can free himself from Borussia Dortmund in July. It is no mystery that the Bianconeri initially thought of the Norwegian, but the patient courtship of the Serbian striker equally fills the Juventus world with satisfaction.

waiting for the official – Everything suggests that Dusan has chosen to take the Turin road with due enthusiasm, beyond the skirmishes linked to a negotiation with a thousand pitfalls and pitfalls. While waiting for the official status, significant formal steps are still missing, and this raises the adrenaline to the Continassa and surroundings. Where Vlahovic is considered the man who can change the course of a whole season.

