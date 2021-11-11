Juve, here’s who worked at Continassa. Chiellini too in Turin

Back to work, with a clear goal: to try to subvert, or at least modify, the hierarchies that Massimiliano Allegri has in mind. The Brazilians Ar try specificallythur And Kaio Jorge, but also Daniele Rugani, returned to the field four months later as a starter with a great response on Dusan Vlahovic (with the extraordinary participation of Matthijs de Ligt). Even Kaio has shown that he is well and deserves more space: so far he has only had clips, it is still difficult to see him as the owner at the Olimpico.

TODAY IN THE FIELD – However, there is still a long way to go. First the week of the national teams will have to pass and from Wednesday and Thursday the team will be back in full force, including the South American nationals. By the way: once again Arthur has missed the withdrawal of Brazil, his return to the national team of Tite will pass above all from the performances with Juve. And therefore from the choices of Allegri. The former Barcelona is back to work today and the goal is to put this running-in phase aside, to definitively enter the team.

THE INJURED – Still apart from Mattia De Sciglio and Moise Kean: both are undergoing a recovery phase from muscle problems, both hope to return as soon as possible. The forward is certain he can be available in Rome with Lazio; for Mattia, on the other hand, it will take a little more time. Giorgio Chiellini returned to Turin instead: the captain will carry out further checks to assess the extent of the muscle injury. These will be crucial days.