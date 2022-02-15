Juve, how many market errors in defense. Regret Demiral, a big one for June: all the names | First page

The Juventus revolution process has continued unabated for over a year now and with the summer farewell of Cristiano Ronaldo and the winter arrival of Dusan Vlahovicthe path taken by Massimiliano Allegri he is stabilizing, albeit slowly and with many obstacles in which the bianconeri have stumbled. In the last two years in fact the Juventus he revolutionized his attack (waiting for the end of the Dybala quarrel) and completely changed the face of the midfield (with Locatelli and Zakaria, but it doesn’t necessarily end there). However, what has been missing so far, or rather, the department in which the Juventus club made the biggest mistakes, it is the defensive department with the management of the many power plants under contract in recent years which, in view of next summer, will force the company to return to the market.

FROM ROMERO … – The first sacrificed on the altar of the budget and of too much abundance was the Argentine Cristian Romero that Juventus never had a real chance, only to explode first at Genoa and then at Atalanta who immediately sold it to Tottenham (he was injured for a long time and recently returned to Conte’s orders) to make a sensational capital gain operation within a few days last summer.

… TO DEMIRAL – And yesterday evening the umpteenth confirmation arrived against Atalanta that also for Merih Demiral Juventus acted, in spite of itself, with a certain lightness, granting the loan to the Bergamo players, but also a right of redemption of 25 million euros that distances the Turk from the Bianconeri colors. Demiral literally made it to the doors without being defeated with Vlahovicin the umpteenth monstrous performance of this season in clear growth.

IN SUMMER YOU NEED A BIG – In Turin the certainties of the past Bonucci and Chiellini have remained (and are back)the bulwark De Ligt and that Rugani that over the years Juve has always tried to place on the market without ever finding real buyers (also due to a crazy salary). Today though Bonucci has not been at his best for too long, Chiellini has suffered yet another seasonal injury (despite the confirmation that, if he is well, he is still one of the best in Italy) and on Rugani, despite his good performances in an emergency, there is no certainty about the future. In fact, for Juventus in view of next summer it will be necessary to operate on the market in search of a top-level center to support De Ligt. And even if the Dutchman were to leave (and it is not excluded) the big shots will have to be two.

THE NAMES

– The challenges in Milan and Inter for Botman and Bremerbut also Rudiger, Romagnoli and Ginter on a free transfer. Juventus has already started moving ahead of next season. The growth path also passes from here. After the mistakes of the last few years, we can no longer make mistakes.