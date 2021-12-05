Juve, Icardi and Cavani jolly market in January

TURIN – And while the Juventus – understood as players – will try to recover points in the league, Juventus understood as managers will try to recover points on the market. In fact, the bomber question remains crucial. The same Massimiliano Allegri He explained it clearly, several times, at the press conference: “We concede roughly the same number of goals as the other teams, the problem is that we score many fewer …”. Specifically: 16 goals conceded and 20 scored (no team on the left side of the table of A league was less prolific). The score of the attackers currently in the team, in fact, is one that makes you think a lot. Paulo Dybala 4 goals, Alvaro Morata 3, Moise Kean 2 and Kaio Jorge nobody. That means 9 seals in all. And, even worse, it means that Zapata of Atalanta, or Simeone del Verona or Property of Lazio or Vlahovic Fiorentina have done – alone – better than all the forwards put together. In short, we understand why Federico Cherubini be particularly vigilant in this regard.

Icardi and Cavani, new Juve attack

(…) Edinson Cavani, for example, he is a player who can do for Juventus. The Uruguayan’s contract with the United it will expire at the end of the season, he is looking around already now. That would be exactly what Juventus need in January. Another level profile, old black and white ball: Mauro Icardi. A change of scenery, either for personal reasons or for technical reasons, could help him. Juventus could relaunch him, give him new stimuli and take him away from certain dynamics. Six months of running in, then we’ll see …

