Juve, Ihattaren has left Raiola: new agent to start over from Holland | First page

Mino Raiola will no longer be Mohamed Ihattaren’s agent starting from January. The news will be made official only at the end of the current calendar year, but the decision has already been made by the player who, not surprisingly, has recovered in recent days in Utrecht in the Netherlands where he started working alone with an athletic trainer to try to get his career back on track.

CHANGE AND GOODBYE TO ITALY? – The player’s goal is to try to restart with the right calm in a world he knows better and more closely like the Dutch league. For this reason the passage from Mino Raiola to Ali Dursun of the HCM Sports Management agency, the same as Frenkie de Jong and Donny van de Beek, aims precisely to facilitate his return home for the January market.

IATTHAREN – According to what has been learned from Calciomercato.com the last word will in any case be up to Juventus, who will be called upon to speak out on the player, today on loan to Sampdoria, in January. It will be up to the HCL sports team to decide whether to facilitate the transfer with a new loan or whether to release Ihattaren entirely by closing this short parenthesis which still cost 2 million euros in commissions and 1.9 in the cost of the card. With all due respect to Raiola who a few days ago had said: “If Ihattareno still wants my help I will listen to him”.