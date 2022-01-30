Juve, Ihattaren on loan to Ajax: the official statement

TURIN – “Ajax have reached an agreement with Juventus FC for the loan of Mohamed Ihattaren. The 19-year-old player, who can fill several roles, immediately arrives on loan from the Italian club where he is under contract. “ It is the official statement with which Ajax announces the arrival of Ihattaren on loan from Juventus . The agreed contract has a duration of almost a year, up to January 3, 2023 , with an option to purchase the player. Dutch talent grew in the youth academy of PSV , then in 2021 the move to Juventus who loaned him directly to Sampdoria where, however, he did not collect even a presence.

Sampdoria, Ihattaren’s loan resolved: Juve turn him over to Ajax

Ihattaren to Ajax: the statement from Juve

“Mohamed Ihattaren will play the next 12 months in the ranks of Ajax. In fact, the transfer of the player to the Amsterdam team is official, on a temporary basis, until January 3, 2023, with the option of a subsequent permanent transfer “. This is the official statement with which the Juventus announced the player’s departure.

Overmas: “Ihattaren is one of the greatest talents in our country”

“Ihattaren is only 19 years old and is considered one of the greatest talents in our country. However, due to some circumstances, he hasn’t played for a long time. With us he will continue to work on his fitness at Jong Ajax. There he can then prove that he is still the good player we know. I’m very curious. We offer him this opportunity and we will help him, but of course it starts with himself and he knows it. “ With these words the Ajax ds, Marc Overmars, welcomed the player.