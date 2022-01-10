Juve in an emergency, how many absent for Allegri!

Victory 4-3 a Rome against the Giallorossi leaves considerable physical and disciplinary aftermath in the Juve . Against the Inter , Wednesday at San Siro in the final of Italian Super Cup , the bianconeri will be in great emergency, especially in defense. In fact, the yellow and red cards have arrived against the team of Mourinho , which they will deprive Merry of two pillars of the rear. Then there is the serious injury of church , which excludes a sure great protagonist from the challenge.Inter-Juve: stop of the sports judge at Cuadrado and De Ligt

We were talking about the great shortage of defenders for Merry : Cuadrado And De Ligt they will in fact be footed by the sports judge. The former was cautioned and was cautioned at the end of the first half; the second received a double yellow card, then red, and he too will not be at San Siro against Inter . In the finale of Rome he met again, for Juve, Giorgio Chiellini , which at this point will be safe holder in Super Cup . At its side, the use of Rugani , with Bonucci who could still recover, but perhaps only for the bench. Let’s add that Alex Sandro he wasn’t at the Olimpico and the defensive picture is clear. They will be on the field De Sciglio , yesterday protagonist of the 4-3 goal, e Pilgrims .

Inter-Juve: Crusader and surgery for Chiesa

In attack, weightlessness that of Federico Chiesa. Today the instrumental examinations confirmed a contusive contusive trauma of the left knee, with injury to the internal cruciate ligament for the outside. He will be operated on in the next few days, the season is over for him.

Against the Nerazzurri, Merry will definitely re-propose Morata from the first minute – yesterday the Spaniard entered the field with ferocity and enthusiasm, changing the game – at his side there should be Dybala And Kulusevski, also in goal against Rui Patricio. But a chance if he plays it as well Federico Bernardeschi.

The injury of church it also influences the market for Juve. Kulusevski at this point he will remain in January and perhaps we will have to go hunting for another player for the offensive department. But these are speeches that have nothing to do with the next match with theInter, where the emergency will reign.