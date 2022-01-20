Juve in attack plays on hold

While the Juventus market for midfielders is boiling, with the Arsenal more and more determined to lead Arthur to London and the Juventus in that case ready to accelerate on a substitute, on the attacking front the fire remains low: but lit and with the flames ready to rise at any moment. In the heat there are four names: Anthony Martial Maxi Gomez Mauro Icardi and Sardar Azmoun .

Azmoun

Negotiation Azmoun in recent days it had seemed to be cooking, but the mediations on the Turin-St. Petersburg axis have not yet resulted Juventus And Zenith to get closer. To sell the 27-year-old Iranian, 10 goals this season but his contract expiring in June, the Russian club is asking for 5 million. Juventus are willing to buy him and would focus on him also for next season, not as a center forward (the goals are always Vlahovic And Scamacca), but as an element capable of completing the attack: however, being able to hire him for free in the summer, today he would pay only a lower compensation and partly linked to the results. The negotiation has stalled, but a step by one of the two companies can get it started again quickly.

Martial

Will definitely have to do it on Manchester Unitedinstead, the step to heat up Operation Anthony Martialcooled but not frozen by the firm stance of the managing director Maurizio Arrivabene before Juventus-Sampdoria: “At those figures it’s not a viable option. We do not expect any moves from anyone, at certain figures we do not talk about it“. In this case the figures refer to the salary: 15 million euros abundant per season, more than seven for what remains of the current one. “Some figures don’t talk about it”precisely.

