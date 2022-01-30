Juve in pressing for Nandez: today the match with Cagliari, we will also talk about Kaio Jorge | First page

Juventus is unleashed on the market. After announcing the purchase of Vlahovic, he closed the sale of Kulusevski to Tottenham and Bentancur’s sale to the Spurs is also being defined. But that’s not all, because just over twenty-four hours from the gong, the bianconeri are trying to land two more shots, both in midfield: on the one hand, he tightens for Denis Zakaria of Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other. the managers are pressing for Naithan Nandez of Cagliari.

THE MEETING – Today, 30 January, a meeting is scheduled between Juve and the Rossoblu to discuss the operation. It is based on a loan with redemption, but there is no agreement on the modalities: Juventus pushes for the right, the president of Cagliari Giulini would like to insert the obligation. In today’s meeting we will also talk about the situation of Kaio Jorge, another possible deal between the two clubs but not related to the Nandez operation. The two tracks travel in parallel without crossing. The Brazilian striker born in 2002 was very close to moving to Granada but in the last few hours the Spanish track has cooled down, Cagliari has taken the opportunity to enter and will try to understand what kind of opening there is from Juve.

GIULINI – After the League Assembly the other day the rossoblù president Giulini has revealed the position of Cagliari on Nandez, explaining that an important investment has been made for the Uruguayan and the hope of the club, in the event of a sale, is to return the expense made. Then, a replacement will have to be taken. All in a few hours. A complicated affair according to Giulini, but Juve are serious for Nandez.