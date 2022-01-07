Sports

“Juve indecorosa, they don’t have a game!”

“I was afraid that there was this lack of determination from who has to decide, that is the League”. This is how he expresses himself at TMW News Mario Mattioli, historical voice of Rai. “If Dal Pino could not take responsibility, a commissioner was needed who would take these responsibilities. The squads of the players are over thirty players and therefore a number should be established, 15 instead of 13, and those who are healthy play. All categories are paying the price of the covid and it means that football will also pay for them. Some teams will be more fortunate others less, but it must be done. The category of footballers probably did not behave as it should have done during this holiday period: I saw players in Dubai and not only … Very little professionalism, a professional at the moment stays at home or stays close to home and even the clubs had to give a very precise set of rules of conduct “.

Yesterday Juve-Napoli: what evaluations also on the match?
“I saw a nice Napoli and a Juve, it’s bad to say it, indecorous. It has no midfield, it is not tied up, every player tries to do it alone. I saw the only exchange between Dybala and Bernardeschi. There is no game choral, maybe they don’t have a game system “.

