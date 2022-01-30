Juve-Inter, auction for the lack of a company manager who has become a top

Twenty-one years old, left-handed winger under al Genoa, contract expiring in June 2023: and, above all, an interesting talent. Andrew Cambiaso is the player on whom a real market auction in Serie A is about to unleash. There are many teams that are signing up for the “race”, first of all theAtalanta, which must replace Gosens. But not only.

The auction is about to go wild

There is a strong interest in the player Juventus, who has long been looking for a left-back who can replace the now tarnished Alex Sandro, as well as theInter, which next year will in all likelihood do less than Perisic. For now the Goddess seems to be ahead of everyone, because Gasperini would have explicitly mentioned his name: but there is still a lot of time. Cambiaso, left winger owned by Genoa, made his Serie A debut this year. A real brawl is about to break out: both because real full-backs are a rare commodity, and because the Genoa player has a bright future ahead of him.

The curiosity

The curiosity about Cambiaso is that he shouldn’t have been a footballer, but rather the company manager. His parents, who have always supported him, were thinking of a different future for him. Just like his father, who works for an important international brand, had always told him to think about other careers besides football. Except that the son loved the one in the field, and the results showed.

From loan to loan, up to the national team

Cambiaso grew up in Genoa, played on loan at Albissola and Savona in Serie D, then at Alessandria in Serie C.Empoli of Dionisi (only 7 appearances), then the return to the parent company, where he made his Serie A debut on 21 August 2021 against Inter Milan. San Siro. On August 30, 2021, he received his first call-up in the Italian Under21 national team, by the coach Paolo Nicolato, and made his debut with the azzurrini on the following 12 November, playing as a starter the match played in Dublin against Ireland, valid for qualifying for the European Championships in 2023 and ended 0-2 in favor of Italy.

