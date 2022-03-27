Juve Inter, Brozovic and De Vrij still apart. Lautaro recovered from Covid. News

Good news for Simone Inzaghiwhich for the big match of Sunday 3 April at 20:45 against the Juventus will be able to rely on Lautaro Martinez. The Nerazzurri striker had tested positive for Covid-19 last March 21 before leaving for Argentina for the last qualifying matches for the World Cup with his national team and had remained in Milan in fiduciary isolation. The Taurus has repeated the swab in the past few hours it has given negative outcomeand on Sunday he returned to training in Appiano Gentile.
Brozovic and De Vrij aim to return to the group on Tuesday
Simone Inzaghi has to monitor the conditions of two other key players for his Inter, Marcelo Brozovic and Stefan De Vrij. Both the Croatian midfielder, struggling with a calf problemwhich the Dutch defender, who had brought back a muscle distraction in the soleus of the left leg in the Champions League against Liverpool, they continued to train separately. For both the goal is to return to the group on Tuesdayso as to be able to better prepare the Derby d’Italia against the bianconeri.