Juve Inter, Brozovic and De Vrij still apart. Lautaro recovered from Covid. News

Good news for Simone Inzaghiwhich for the big match of Sunday 3 April at 20:45 against the Juventus will be able to rely on Lautaro Martinez. The Nerazzurri striker had tested positive for Covid-19 last March 21 before leaving for Argentina for the last qualifying matches for the World Cup with his national team and had remained in Milan in fiduciary isolation. The Taurus has repeated the swab in the past few hours it has given negative outcomeand on Sunday he returned to training in Appiano Gentile.