Juve investigation, exchange of documents between the prosecutor’s office and the FIGC

TURIN – After much clamor, the work of the group of magistrates of the Economy Group made up of the deputy prosecutors Ciro Santoriello, Mario Bendoni and the deputy prosecutor Marco Gianoglio continues away from the spotlight. The “Prisma” investigation involving the Juve together with its top management for a total of seven under investigation among executives in office (Andrea Lambs , Pavel Nedved , Stefano Cerrato, Cesare Gabasio) and former (Fabio Paratici , Stefano Bertola, Marco Re) for “False communications from listed companies and issuing of invoices for non-existent transactions”, it is in fact experiencing a new phase of study.

BEYOND PAPER. And the search continues for elements that can lead to that “famous paper that should not theoretically exist” of which Gabasio spoke to Federico Cherubini in a phone call last September 23 about Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Juventus General Counsel explaining to the sports director: “If it turns out, we all jump to the throat on the balance sheet”. A document around which most of the reasons that led to the second search warrant revolved, the prosecutors seem convinced of the existence of this writing but even if it should never come out this would not compromise their investigation. Only part of the investigation is in fact linked to the discovery of the mysterious “paper” referring to Ronaldo, the prosecutor’s investigation in fact revolves around everything concerning the financial statements published in the three-year period 2019, 2020, 2021.

SPORTS INQUIRY. On the sporting level, the work of the FIGC Prosecutor’s Office continues as regards the investigation linked to the capital gains case. And the channel with the Turin Prosecutor’s Office is confirmed as open. In fact, in the last few days a first part of the documentation has arrived, that is to say all the deeds already considered ostensible, however a small part compared to what is obviously still kept by the prosecutors: for the rest of the material it will be necessary to wait for the next developments of the judicial investigation, destined to last a long time.