Juve, is there anything that can be saved?

TURIN – The dark it’s so bad that no one can figure out how long the tunnel in which the Juventus she clumsily slipped on. Maximilian Merry , whose mood is equally black, seeks refuge in lucidity and a severe analysis is proposed on what is wrong and what is going on in this Juventus, in the hope of lighting, if not a beacon, at least one match. But there is something from to save in this Juventus? It takes a very cold mind to answer yes. The terrifying performance of Verona, which does not redeem itself with the last ten minutes of heart (and only heart), poses a scenario unsettling . Juventus missed the awareness what he was going to play and it is a frightening first observation, because such a light competitive start cannot be had in the conditions in which the team was already before the initial whistle. In cascade they failed rhythm , intensity And badness . All in a still very confused tactical context for which no one was able to support their fears (after Simeone’s first goal terror spread among the bianconeri) on something that could suggest a safe solution when fear tarnishes the mind. This picture, already bleak in itself, is aggravated by lack of an adequate number of players with the character sufficiently strong to drag the teammates: Chiellini and Bonucci are back there, in front of them the void.

Juve, where to start again

So, is there anything to save? Yes, there is something. The disaster from Verona and that of Wednesday against Sassuolo they cannot cancel the process growth that the team in the period between 22 September and 20 October, winning six games in a row, four of which without conceding a goal. It seems that Juventus were standing rising again. Now it may seem an illusion, but in those thirty days Juventus had understood the first fundamental rule of Merry: we defend ourselves all together, we win all together. This concept cannot possibly be crumbled all at once and the work done to build it was not thrown away. Juventus must cling to that buoy, because from the phase because from the phase defensive Allegri has always built his winning teams. To be saved, then, remains the squad that clearly has limits and that shows some flaws in the set-up (understood as the acquisition and sale campaigns of the last three years), but it is not a “mid-table” squad (to quote Allegri).

