Juve, it’s just a headache. The heir of CR7 does not exist, but Dybala … The other face of madam smiles at Joya

The other side of the Juve she smiles at Joya, and rubs her eyes in front of the classy flashes of church and Dybala. I am three days passed from Verona, yet everything seems to have changed, the clear confirmation that it is not so much a matter of legs but of head. Definitely lighter in Champions, after the fourth victory in four games and the pass of the second round in the pocket: now the bianconeri will play the top of group H with the Chelsea. Europe is a good injection of confidence, but not the definitive cure for the ills of the championship, which must be solved on the pitch, suffering against the medium-sized ones and beating the small ones. Only in this way can we try to start again, but aware that this year the championship is the stuff of others, with the goal of fourth place after having left 16 points on the road from the top of the standings.

It is a delicate moment, in which Merry he must listen to the team, and be guided by the signals of the players. And there have been several against it Zenith. Starting from a rediscovered backbone, which can no longer ignore de Ligt, Locatelli, church And Dybala. Right now they are the heart and soul, head and lungs of this team, they know what to do and they are not afraid: it is from them (and not from Rabiot) that you have to start again to look for the redemption even in the league. Church fights and always finds the winning twist, Danilo is more and more leader, McKennie finally decisive e Bernardeschi growing, but this Juve above all he needs his number 10. Responsible for the captain’s armband and at the center of the technical project, injuries permitting. Against it Zenith he paved the way by sweeping away the uncertainties with a capital performance and making his fill of Juventus with the homage to Platini. Now there is only the official renewal (practically for life) that will arrive shortly, a designated heir of Cristiano Ronaldo it doesn’t exist, but the one who comes closest is Paulo Dybala.