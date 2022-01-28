Juve, it’s Vlahovic’s day: medical examinations and signing

Shortly after 9.30 this morning Dusan Vlahovic arrived at JMedical to support the usual medical examinations after last night there Juve he also found total agreement with Ristic, the agent of the now ex Serbian striker Fiorentina . For Vlahovic , who today also celebrates his 22nd birthday, is an important day: because the gift is the signature, arrived the same day, on the four and a half year contract with the bianconeri, for 7 million net a year. Probably the debut in jersey Juve is already there at the resumption of the championship, at the Allianz Stadium, against Verona .

Vlahovic: photographers and fans upon his arrival

To wait Vlahovic in front of the entrance of the JMedical there were many photographers and journalists, but also some fans. The player seemed immediately available, stopping for a few seconds for selfies. The Serbian striker wanted to greet the fans, with his thumbs up, before the new adventure that is starting with the Juve. The former Fiorentina he is currently top scorer in the Serie A championship, in cohabitation with Ciro Immobile, with 17 goals scored, including five from penalties. With the Juve he will have to try to confirm himself, immediately getting used to the new game of Merry and finding an understanding with his companions: commitments in fact loom.

Bonucci also at JMedical

This morning, at JMedical, he was also there Leonardo Bonucci, returned from the internship in the national team. The defender of the Juve must check his physical condition, he should be back at the disposal of Merry for the resumption of the championship. Before entering, Bonucci he joked with the reporters present: “Did you think I was someone else?” It had arrived in fact a few minutes before Vlahovic. A nice surprise also for the fans present waiting for the Serbian, even if of course the attention was all for the latter.

Vlahovic-Juve, the contract deposited in the League

And in the evening, if anything were needed, the official transfer of Vlahovic from Fiorentina to Juventus also arrived. In fact, around 6 pm, the long-awaited notification appeared on the Lega Serie A website: Vlahovic’s contract was deposited. The 2000 class, who signed the contract after the medical examinations, will be the new Juventus offensive point of reference until at least 2026.