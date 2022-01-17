“Juve, keep an eye on Samp. Coppa Italia goal, I will evaluate in defense”

TURIN – “There Coppa Italia matters a lot because it is a goal , at the beginning nobody cares, then when you start playing quarter-finals and semifinals everyone cares. We must be interested in tomorrow, Sampdoria has changed their coach and we will have to be even more careful “. Like this Allegri presents Juve-Sampdoria of the Cup to Juventus TV. “We are coming from a period of intense matches after two or three days, we need to make a last effort because then we will have five days to prepare for the great match at San Siro”, he added.

Allegri: “I’ll do turnover”

“We have to try to qualify and go to the quarter-finals because it is an objective of the season. It will be a difficult match, if faced in a certain way it can be easier otherwise it will be more complicated. There will be rotations because in any case with Udinese we had changed six compared to the match against Inter. Tomorrow morning I will evaluate well. Behind we will have De Ligt disqualified e Chiellini by service e Bonucci there is no so I’ll have to decide who to play central “, continued the Juventus coach.

Beware of Samp

“More than change it will make a game of pride because when c‘is a change in the coach even if the one who will replace D’Aversa has not arrived, to whom I wish you a big good luck, because when these things happen it is always a regret. It’s up to us to play the right, aggressive and beautiful game. They have good players in front like Quagliarella, Gabbiadini and Caputo who are good players and very dangerous so you have to be good on the field in the defensive phase as a team. Since we only have one central defender available and we need to help each other “, Allegri admitted.

The victory over Udinese

“We played as a mature team in the first half, with patience, trying to score goals and not conceding anything to Udinese. In the second half we risked something, it can be because there are opponents but you have to have a different attitude”.