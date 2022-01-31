Juve, Kulusevski and Bentancur at Tottenham: the company’s statement

TURIN – There Juve communicates the formalization of the divestments of Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur to the Tottenham by Conte and Paratici. The Juventus club, with two press releases on the official website, greets the Swede (who moves to London in loan until 2023 with redemption obligation upon the achievement of certain objectives) and the Uruguayan who instead leaves Turin a definitive title .

Kulusevski and Bentancur, why did Juve give up on them?

Kulusevski at Tottenham, the Bianconeri’s statement

We read on the official website: “Juventus Football Club SpA announces that it has reached an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur for the sale, a temporary title until 30 June 2023of the right to sports services of the player Dejan Kulusevski for a fee of € 10 million, of which € 3 million for the 2021/2022 football season and € 7 million for the 2022/2023 football season. Furthermore, the agreement provides: the obligation on the part of Tottenham to acquire outright the sports performance of the player al achievement of certain goals sportsmen during the 2022/2023 season; the right on the part of Tottenham to acquire the player’s sporting performance on a permanent basis, should these objectives not be achieved. The consideration agreed for the definitive sale, in both cases, is equal to € 35 million, payable in five financial years. ” The Juventus club also take the opportunity to greet the Swedish winger: “After a season and a half the streets of Dejan Kulusevski and Juventus separate. And they separate after winning two trophies together: the Italian Super Cup and the Italian Cup. The first two titles as a professional footballer. From this second part of the season, Dejan will wear the Tottenham Hotspur shirt. He greets Juventus after 74 appearances, across all competitions, which led him to score 9 goals and 10 assists. Characteristics that he has made available to the team with professionalism and perseverance. And we thank him today, wishing him good luck for his future. Thanks, Dejan! “.

Juve, Kulusevski greets the fans: “I hope to return one day”

Official Bentancur at Tottenham, the statement from Juve

In relation to the sale of the Uruguayan midfielder, Juve wrote: “Juventus Football Club SpA announces that it has reached an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur for the definitive transfer of the right to sports performance of the player Rodrigo Bentancur Colmán against a consideration of € 19 millionpayable in three financial years, which may increase by a further € 6 million upon the achievement of specific sporting objectives during the term of the contract. This operation generates a positive economic effect of approximately € 4 million, already net of the solidarity contribution, of ancillary charges and the amount due to Boca Juniors following the transfer of this right to sports services “. As for Kulusevski, there is also the greeting from the company: “Rodrigo Bentancur’s career will continue away from Turin: the Uruguayan midfielder, Juventus since 2017, greets Juve to continue his adventure at Tottenham. He has won a lot, Rodrigo: in recent years he is in Serie A 3rd most successful midfielder in the tournament (87, like Kessié), behind only Zielinski (101) and Brozovic (90). And speaking of victories, Bentancur greets Juve to go to Spurs with a personal palmarès of 3 Scudetti, 2 Italian Cups and 3 Super Cups Italian. Thanks for everything Rodri… ¡y Suerte! “.