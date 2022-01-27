Juve, Kulusevski offered to Milan by the agent: the joint is difficult

The Rossoneri club is evaluating the situation and the formula: it is difficult to insert the redemption obligation

Waiting to put everything in black and white for the transfer of Vlahovic, in home Juve great attention is also paid to possible last minute outbound operations. In particular, in the last hours at Continassa the situation of Dejan Kulusevski. A little ‘on the edge of the project and certainly not among the very titular of Allegri, the Swede would have been offered by his agent to Milan. Interesting idea for the Rossoneri from a technical point of view with Castillejo on the starting foot, but complicated to fit. The loan hypothesis is ok, but it seems to be ruled out that Maldini & co. insert the redemption obligation.

See also



Milan

Milan, the arrival of Lazetic is official: he will wear the number 22



Situation that keeps everything in stand-by with the parties still standing on their respective positions waiting for new developments in the last hours of the transfer market. For now, moreover, that of Kulusevski’s prosecutor would be an exploratory move, but also a decisive one. Perhaps an attempt somehow endorsed by Juve to test the ground with the Rossoneri and understand any margins for negotiation.

Margins that seem rather small to tell the truth. Both in terms of time and in terms of the formula of the operation. In fact, Milan Kulusevski could only be interested in a loan without redemption obligations, while Juve would have other plans in mind to make some cash after the Vlahovic coup.