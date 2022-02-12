Juve, Kulusevski reveals the problems with Allegri: the comparison with Conte

A disappointing year and a half: Dejan Kulusevski to the microphones of Sky Sport is back to talk about the difficult marriage with Juventus, and thegoodbye January. Arrived from Parma with great ambitions, the Swedish midfielder has never really managed to make an impact for Juventus, and his performance plummeted with the arrival of Massimiliano Allegri.

Kulusevski: “It didn’t work with Allegri”

Wanted by Maurizio Sarrilater exonerated, Kulusevski struggled to find his place under the orders of Andrea Pirlo, and with the arrival of the Tuscan coach he even ended up on the sidelines of the Juventus team. “What didn’t work with Merry? I don’t know, sometimes football is like that. I found some less space And I couldn’t be me. I couldn’t do what I have inside mebut life goes on ”.

Used in various roles in midfield and in attack, the player has never managed to explode: “But I have had many good moments, especially if I think about last season’s finale. I finished very well, with the victory in the Italian Cup final against Atalanta ”.

Kulusevski: “With Conte another sport”

Wanted by Tottenham coach Antonio Conte, Kulusevski moved to Spurs on loan for 18 months with redemption obligation linked to a series of objectives, and set at € 40 million. “That’s how things went at Juventus, now I play at Tottenham and I’m very happy. The first day I saw their training and it amazed me. They play another sport, much more fast and intense, with many shots and physicality. Here there are practically no fouls ”, confessed the former Juventus player.

Kulusevski, the balance sheet at Juventus

At Juventus Kulusevski played 74 league and cup matches, scoring 9 occasions. With the bianconeri the Swede won one Italian Super Cup in 2020, and a Italian Cup in 2021. “A market evaluation was made on Kulusevski, a choice made with regret but an optimal choice on an economic level. I wish him the best for his career ”, Allegri greeted him in this way.

