Juve, Laura Zanetti resigns from the board of directors: here is the club statement
The Juventus club has announced the resignation of Laura Zanetti from the board of directors through an official press release
After having managed to shorten the distance from fourth place in the last round of the championship of 2021, now the Juve he prepares in the best way for the first match of the new year which will be against Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli. In the meantime, however, in the Continassa offices the hunt continues for the various market objectives that could reach the Mole in the January window and thus strengthen the team coached by Massimiliano Allegri.
But a few minutes ago, the entire Juventus environment was shaken by the resignation of the independent non-executive director, Laura Zanetti, who announced his resignation from the board of Juventus due to personal reasons. All this was announced with an official statement on the club’s website.
“Juventus Football Club SpA announces that today Dr. Laura Zanetti, non-executive and independent director of the Company, as well as a member of the Juventus “ESG Committee”, has resigned from the position of director of Juventus, effective immediately, for personal reasons “.
December 28, 2021 (change December 28, 2021 | 19:42)
