Juve, Laura Zanetti resigns from the board of directors: here is the club statement

After having managed to shorten the distance from fourth place in the last round of the championship of 2021, now the Juve he prepares in the best way for the first match of the new year which will be against Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli. In the meantime, however, in the Continassa offices the hunt continues for the various market objectives that could reach the Mole in the January window and thus strengthen the team coached by Massimiliano Allegri.