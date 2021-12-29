Sports

Juve, Laura Zanetti resigns from the Board

Through an official note, Juve announced the resignation of Laura Zanetti from the board of directors. The press release issued through the club’s website reads: “Juventus Football Club SpA (” Juventus “or the” Company “) announces that today Ms. Laura Zanetti, non-executive and independent director of the Company, as well as a member of the Juventus” ESG Committee “, has resigned from the office of director of Juventus, effective immediately, for personal reasons. On the basis of the communications made to the Company and to the public, Ms Zanetti does not hold any Juventus shares at the date of her resignation. Juventus expresses its heartfelt thanks to the Zanetti for her work and her commitment to the performance of the office. A meeting of the Company’s Board of Directors has already been called for 30 December 2021 to proceed with the appointment by co-opting of a new director to replace the Dr. Zanetti “.

