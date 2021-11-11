Juve, Leonardo Bonucci bursts out against the controversy: “It’s ridiculous”

Leonardo Bonucci expressed all his disappointment for the controversy born from his injury and that of Giorgio Chiellini. In an interview with Rai Sport, the defender of Juventus has lashed out at those who claim that he forfeited with the Fiorentina to save himself in view of the commitments of the national team against Switzerland and Northern Ireland.

Leonardo Bonucci: “Accidents? Ridiculous controversy “

“I did my first training session with the team on Wednesday morning and not even everything, to say that Bonucci he pulled out for a game it seems to me ridiculous. Speak my career for me. The others had to forfeit despite the fact that there is an important game to play, perhaps we should stop thinking that one would prefer to play one match or another ”, the Juventus center explained to Rai.

“We are professionals and men, when we can take the field we do it trying to give our best. Respect is needed, no one in the group has ever thought of preserving themselves in the national team to be available to the clubs or vice versa. For us it is an honor It is a pleasure to be present and put on the pitch everything we have with the national team “.

Leonardo Bonucci: “I had given Allegri availability”

“Saturday I was a little fatigued – continued the defender of Viterbo -, but I had given Allegri willingness to play: then he chose the coach and seeing the performance he did well. They are frivolous polemics, they lack respect for the human being. We are always looking for victory, both with the club and with the national team, and I have never pulled back. It is right to always be there “.

Leonardo Bonucci: “Switzerland? It’s not a final, positive feelings “

Bonucci recommends serenity and tranquility to the group in view of such an important match: “I would not experience it as a final. Simply due to the fact that then there will be another game. We have to do our performance, so the result will also come. I have been breathing positive feelings these days. There is a lot of tranquility, the right balance between tension and concentration, alternating with some moments of enthusiasm. It has always been the climate since Mancini has been around. Tomorrow we expect great warmth from the fans, but we must also be good at getting him out and getting help in times of difficulty ”.

