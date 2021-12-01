Juve: liquidity indicator not respected, for January we need to sell first | Market

The storm that hit Juventus shows no sign of abating and in addition to the investigation into the capital gains case, there is a new grain for the Bianconeri: there is a risk of limitations for the January 2022 transfer market session. A scenario that emerged in support of the capital increase, in the Registration Document (among the risk factors) the Juventus club in fact communicated that “Based on the accounting results as at 30 September 2021”, “the Company’s liquidity indicator is equal to 0.57 and, therefore, lower than the minimum amount applicable on the Date of the Registration Document“(the minimum imposed by the FIGC is 0.60). Juventus adds:”As such, on the occasion of the verification at the deadline of November 30, 2021, this indicator will not be respected. Pursuant to the applicable legislation, due to the failure to comply with the aforementioned indicator, the Issuer would be required to operate in the second phase of the 2021/2022 Transfer Campaign (i.e. from Monday 3 January to Monday 31 January 2022) according to the limitations provided for by the applicable legislation. – with the non-admission of the Issuer by CO.VI.SO.C. to transactions for the acquisition of the players’ registration rights, unless, for each acquisition, Lega Serie A finds full financial coverage of the relative cost, through the positive financial balance deriving from the transfer operations of the players previously and / or at the same time intervened – which could make it more complicated to acquire the rights to the sports performances of the players in the Transfer Campaign if this is deemed necessary, with possible negative impacts on the sporting competitiveness of the First Team “.

MANDATORY TO SELL – Translated: the real risk is that, for Juve, selling to buy in January is no longer a simple economic requirement but a real obligation. This is why the work that Cherubini and the Juventus management are doing to perfect the release of redundancies, even onerous ones, within the squad is even more important: simply getting rid of the salary, for example, of Aaron Ramsey it would not be enough, therefore it would be crucial to perfect sales that allow monetization. Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie and especially, Dejan Kulusevski the hottest names in this sense.

EXCEPTIONABLE RISK – However, nothing has yet been decided, as Juventus itself specifies in the Registration Document it is possible that the capital increase could avoid the risk of limitations on the January market: “However, the Issuer believes that the Capital Increase, the execution of which is expected by 31 December 2021, constitutes an action to remedy the financial shortfall detected at 30 September 2021 consistent, in terms of type and timing of execution, with the remedial actions envisaged by the reference legislation and functional to allow the liquidity indicator to be restored above the minimum threshold and the possibility of operating in the second phase of the 2021/2022 Transfer Campaign without the aforementioned limitations. In case of non-completion of the Capital Increase within the foreseen time frame, in the absence of further timely actions (including further payments to equity by the majority shareholder EXOR), the Issuer would instead be required to operate in the second phase of the 2021/2022 Transfer Campaign according to the limitations provided for by the applicable legislation, with negative impacts on the competitiveness of the First Team and consequently with significant negative effects on the Group’s revenues “.