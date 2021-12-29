Juve, listen to Cannavaro: ‘The decline? I had foreseen it, he lost the coach-saver. Allegri and Ronaldo … ‘

Fabio Cannavaro, former Juventus defender and captain of the 2006 World Champion National Team, spoke to Corriere dello Sport of the Juventus situation: “The decline of Juve did not surprise me, I consider it inevitable, physiological. Let’s not forget that he lost the coach saver“.

RONALDO – «With him it always started from one to zero. Juve has to deal with the wear and tear of the most important players and with the delay of some young players who have encountered many difficulties. On the other hand, I did not expect Milan to decline. Not now at least. ”

INTER – «He is really complete, and I am pleased for Simone Inzaghi, too many suspicions towards him, he has never been considered a great team coach and instead he has everything to succeed: he knows how to take players, he makes them feel good. Compared to last year, they are more free to express themselves and you can see them on the pitch. I, like Simone, do not consider myself an inventor, I have principles of the game, my concepts, my attack phase and my defensive phase. I am very demanding, not just a manager. The experience in China was very formative: I was a manager at three hundred and sixty degrees, I wasn’t just thinking about the team, I built the sports center, worked on the new stadium. Evergrande was, in importance, one of the top five clubs in Asia. The ownership was immediately clear: he asked me to radically rejuvenate the squad, which I took from 33 years on average to 22, twenty-three. They weren’t all Paulinho and Talisca. A national title, two second places, the semifinal of the Asian Champions. In China, things have precipitated in the last year and unfortunately the crisis has cost me some heavy renunciation ».

WORLD SHOT – «I wish him to recover those who were missing in Rome: Chiesa, Chiellini, Immobile, Verratti, Pellegrini. If these come back, let’s go play it ».