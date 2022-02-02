Juve, listen to Ramsey: ‘Future? I don’t think about it, here to enjoy my football ‘

In an interview with Sky Sports UKAaron Ramsey spoke about his move to Rangers and the possibility of staying in Scotland again next season: “I don’t want to look too far into the future. Now I’m here and I’m happy. I think this is a great opportunity for me to get back in shape. and enjoy my football. Playing for a great team like this will be great and I hope they are months of great success. Then what happens will happen, I look at the coward one day and I hope to have happy memories here. “

DIFFICULT SEASONS – “The last two seasons have been a bit difficult due to the lack of continuity. There have been some setbacks, but this is now the past. There is no hard feelings, everything has been agreed and it has been pretty simple, so I can only really say Thank you all for my time at Juventus. I can’t wait to face this challenge: I hope to be able to get back in shape as quickly as possible and to be able to show again what I am capable of. ” THE TRANSFER – “A little nervous. Some details needed to be sorted out between clubs, small changes here and there, but in the end I’m happy that everything went well. I’ve had a few conversations with ds Wilson and the manager over the last week, and I was very excited and eager to get here. ”