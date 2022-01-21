Juve, Locatelli and a mission: to take back the San Siro

TURIN – Five years and three months later, Manuel Locatelli returns to Milan to win back the San Siro. The AC Milan San Siro, to be precise: the one he had won at the eighteen year old on 22 October 2016, when he beat Gigi with a big right diagonal Buffon and signed the victory of Milan over Juventus, current and future champion of Italy, by Massimiliano Merry . A goal that followed a path full of promises in the youth sector, an early debut in the first team the year before and an excellent start to the season as a starter: a goal that seemed to sanction how Milan had found a pillar of their own reconstruction. It did not go like this: too soon, probably, for Locatelli to bear that weight. And so in less than two years he lost the stadium he had conquered.

The day after tomorrow Locatelli will return to San Siro and for the first time he will face Milan at the Meazza as a Juventus player. He will challenge the team in which he dreamed of playing as a teenager and in which he had cherished the dream of growing up as soon as he came of age, playing in the one in which he dreamed of playing as a child and in which he is really growing up. And with Juventus against Milan he will try to regain the stadium he had won with Milan against Juventus (…)

