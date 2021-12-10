Juve, Locatelli: ‘The first time I saw the black and white shirt I kissed it’. And on Allegri … VIDEO

One of the most used players by Massimiliano Allegri is Manuel Locatelli, which took a breath only with Malmö. The midfielder, bought by Sassuolo, gave a long interview to Serie A League. Here are the highlights.

GOOSE BUMPS – “The moments from goosebumps to Juventus there are two. When I signed the contract and I saw that it said ‘Juventus Football Club’, it was something fantastic. And then the first time I went to the stadium and saw my number with my last name on it black and white jersey… they are emotions … I took the shirt, I kissed her and I said ‘Manuel, now you are here, but now start playing’ “.

FROM SASSUOLO TO JUVE – “The way of playing has changed, then in the end I interpret everything with my characteristics: maybe the form has also changed, but in the end the concept is always the same, that when I have the ball I try to play it as cleanly as possible, to make you play important, and this in the end is what I also did a Sassuolo“.

ALLEGRI – “I didn’t know him so much (before training with the Milan first team, ed), I admired him as a person who follows football and he is certainly now more experienced and is a winner because on the pitch he has shown that he can win. So this is what it teaches us ”.

STAND UP – “When you arrive at this club, the first thing you notice is the winning mentality, which has meant that Juve have done something unique in history. And you perceive this immediately, but not only from the managers, precisely from the context: from the context Juve world Unfortunately this year we crashed in certain matches: It wasn’t supposed to happen, but it did. Now we have to look ahead: we are aware that we need to do more, there are many aspects on which to improve. There continuity and thepride I think these are the most important things. Fortunately I am a boy who keeps dreaming, also because it is impossible to stop in our world. I have to keep improving, I certainly have individual and collective dreams, as surely as maybe win an important trophy with Juventus“.

VENICE – “Venezia are a good team, the coach makes them play well: they are all difficult matches, Serie A is not an easy league, but we are Juventus and we must always win“.