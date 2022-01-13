Juve, Loftus-Cheek in pole position if Arthur says goodbye

The Chelsea midfielder is the profile that has jumped to the top of the Juventus management list, which in any case does not abandon the other tracks in an attacking key, from Azmoun to Icardi to Scamacca

The last name associated with Juve for this January window is Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Chelsea midfielder born in 1996. He would be – due to the characteristics and conditions for the transfer – the profile that jumped to the top of the Juventus management list in the event of Arthur’s sale. The latter wants to play with greater continuity and, without guaranteeing a front-line involvement, pushes for the sale: in the last few hours Arsenal have overtaken the competition of Sevilla, on the basis of a loan.

THE NEW NAME – Loftus-Cheek is a modern midfielder who combines his technical and physical qualities fairly well. Last summer he had been close to Lazio on the recommendation of Maurizio Sarri, who had appreciated him very much in London, so much so that he became a point of reference for his team. A serious Achilles tendon injury had denied him the Europa League final, and returning to the field after nine months of hiatus then required him an initial reintegration period. Today, however, he is intact, Juve assesses him with the conviction of eventually making Allegri available to a player who is ready to make a difference in the league and also in the European field.

POSSIBLE MOVES – The rest of the Juventus market, for now, remains blocked. Ramsey is leaving (Premier direction) but the transfer will materialize when he heals from Covid. We remain vigilant on the attacking market, even more so after Chiesa’s injury. The Azmoun track has not completely overshadowed the one that would lead to Icardi, for whom, however, the Juventus management will not move without the certainty of being able to have it on loan without any conditions for redemption. PSG, which evaluates the Argentine as an outgoing player, first wants to understand if other proposals for the definitive exit can arrive. This is why the axis is set to remain cold potentially until the last market week. Watch out for possible moves ahead for the future: Scamacca, in this sense, is more than a candidate for Morata’s nine.

