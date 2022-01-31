Juve make cash with Kulusevski, Bentancur and Ramsey

The sales of the Swede and the Uruguayan to Tottenham have been announced for a total of 70 million, the Welshman on loan to Rangers

Triple shot out for the Juvewhich yields Dejan Kukusevski And Rodrigo Bentancur to the Tottenham and system too Aaron Ramsey at the Glasgow Rangers. Kulusevski starts with the 18-month loan formula for 10 million euros to which others must be added 35 million euros in the case of compulsory redemption upon the achievement of certain objectives. Bentancur, on the other hand, leaves Turin outright for 19 million euros plus 6 more bonus. Ramsey on loan with right of redemption in Scotland.

In total, there are potentially 70 million euros that go into the Juventus coffers and “lighten” the expense for Vlahovic.

THE PRESS RELEASE ON KULUSEVSKI

Juventus announces “that it has reached an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur for the temporary sale until 30 June 2023 of the registration rights of the player Dejan Kulusevski for a consideration of 10 million euros, of which 3 million for the 2021/2022 football season and 7 million for the 2022/2023 football season. In addition, the agreement provides for: the obligation on the part of Tottenham to definitively acquire the footballer’s sporting performances upon reaching certain sporting objectives in the course of the 2022/2023 season; Tottenham’s right to acquire the footballer’s sporting performances on a permanent basis, should these objectives not be achieved. The consideration agreed for the definitive sale, in both cases, is 35 million, payable in five financial years “.

THE RELEASE ON BENTANCUR

Juventus announces “that it has reached an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur for the definitive sale of the registration rights of the player Rodrigo Bentancur for a consideration of 19 million euros, payable in three financial years, which may increase by a further 6 million for the achievement of specific sporting objectives during the contractual term. This operation generates a positive economic effect of approximately 4 million, already net of the solidarity contribution, accessory charges and the amount due to Boca Juniors following the sale of this right to sports performance “.

BENTANCUR: “AN HONOR TO WEAR THE JUVE JERSEY, THANK YOU”

Rodrigo Bentancur greeted the Juventus fans: “This club gave me the opportunity to arrive in Europe very young, to compete in an important championship like the Italian one but above all to wear a historic and prestigious jersey. It was an honor for me. and I will always be grateful to Juventus and the whole Juventus family for these wonderful 4 and a half years spent together. Before starting my new adventure in the Premier League, I want to thank and wish a big good luck to my extraordinary teammates, the coach and everything the coaching staff for the current season. A great group that, I’m sure, will give their best in every game to reach the goals. I also want to thank all the people who work at Continassa for their professionalism and for never making me miss anything over the years. Thank you and a big hug to all the Juventus fans for welcoming me to Turin with great affection and for always supporting me. the heart and until the end, go on Juve! “.

RAMSEY IN SCOTLAND BY THE RANGERS

Aaron Ramsey, after rejecting several proposals, he said yes to the Glasgow Rangers. The former Arsenal passed the medical examinations in the afternoon, in the late evening the official transfer of the loan with the right of redemption arrived. Juve will pay part of the salary until June.