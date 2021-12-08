Juve-Malmoe 1-0: Kean’s goal | The direct

Mission first place for Juve that at 18.45 challenges Malmoe at the Allianz Stadium. Allegri qualified 5 times for the second round with the bianconeri, another 4 with Milan. Now first place is played with Chelsea. To win the group Juve, now level on points with the reigning champions but behind for the goal difference in the direct matches (1-0 and 0-4) must do better than the Londoners on the last day. If Chelsea lose, a draw is enough, if they draw a victory is needed, if Tuchel’s team wins against Zenit in St. Petersburg, Juve remains in second place.