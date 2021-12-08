Juve-Malmoe 1-0: Kean’s goal | The direct
Bianconeri already certain of qualification for the round of 16, they must do better than Chelsea for first place
38 ‘
– 8 dec
Draw of Zenit! Juve at this moment would be first in the group.
32 ‘
– 8 dec
Rugani concedes the corner in closing.
30 ‘
– 8 dec
Penalty for Rakip
–
The first change of the game is forced.
30 ‘
– 8 dec
Nothing to do for Rakip, we need a change.
28 ‘
– 8 dec
Nice ball deep from Dybala, but Bernardeschi can’t get there.
26 ‘
– 8 dec
Rakip on the ground after a fight, the Malmoe doctor helps him and seems to be able to continue.
19 ‘
– 8 dec
Juve ahead with Kean
–
Wonderful cross with Bernardeschi’s left fielder on Kean’s head, who anticipates Diawara and scores a not particularly difficult goal.
11 ‘
– 8 dec
Juve who makes the game without damaging himself too much for now.
7 ‘
– 8 dec
First chance for Kean
–
Right of the former PSG striker, ball to the side not by much.
6 ‘
– 8 dec
Bernardeschi kicks with his left, easy for Diawara.
3 ‘
– 8 dec
Rugani’s header blocks Diawara.
– 8 dec
Play
–
But from St. Petersburg comes unwelcome news for Juve, with Chelsea already in the lead.
– 8 dec
Juventus, official line-up
–
(3-5-2): Perin; Rugani, Bonucci, De Winter; Bernardeschi, Bentancur, Arthur, Rabiot, Alex Sandro; Dybala, Kean.
– 8 dec
Malmoe, official line-up
–
(4-4-2): Diawara; Moisander, Ahmedodzic, Nielsen, Olsson; Berget, Christiansen, Innocent, Rakip; Birmancevic, Colak
– 8 dec
On TV
–
The match will be broadcast on Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport 252 and Infinity Plus. Text direct on gazzetta.it.
Mission first place for Juve that at 18.45 challenges Malmoe at the Allianz Stadium. Allegri qualified 5 times for the second round with the bianconeri, another 4 with Milan. Now first place is played with Chelsea. To win the group Juve, now level on points with the reigning champions but behind for the goal difference in the direct matches (1-0 and 0-4) must do better than the Londoners on the last day. If Chelsea lose, a draw is enough, if they draw a victory is needed, if Tuchel’s team wins against Zenit in St. Petersburg, Juve remains in second place.
Against Tomasson’s Malmoe Allegri in attack will field Dybala and Morata, who have already scored against the Swedes. “Against Malmoe we will have only one winger, Bernardeschi,” Allegri said on the eve. Kean did not train yesterday due to a blow to the ankle.
December 8, 2021 (change December 8, 2021 | 19:24)
