Juve-Malmoe 1-0: Kean’s goal | The direct

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 19 2 minutes read

Bianconeri already certain of qualification for the round of 16, they must do better than Chelsea for first place

38 ‘

– 8 dec

Draw of Zenit! Juve at this moment would be first in the group.

32 ‘

– 8 dec

Rugani concedes the corner in closing.

30 ‘

– 8 dec

exchange

Penalty for Rakip

The first change of the game is forced.

30 ‘

– 8 dec

Nothing to do for Rakip, we need a change.

28 ‘

– 8 dec

Nice ball deep from Dybala, but Bernardeschi can’t get there.

26 ‘

– 8 dec

Rakip on the ground after a fight, the Malmoe doctor helps him and seems to be able to continue.

19 ‘

– 8 dec

goal

Juve ahead with Kean

Wonderful cross with Bernardeschi’s left fielder on Kean’s head, who anticipates Diawara and scores a not particularly difficult goal.

11 ‘

– 8 dec

Juve who makes the game without damaging himself too much for now.

7 ‘

– 8 dec

occasion

First chance for Kean

Right of the former PSG striker, ball to the side not by much.

6 ‘

– 8 dec

Bernardeschi kicks with his left, easy for Diawara.

3 ‘

– 8 dec

Rugani’s header blocks Diawara.

– 8 dec

goal

Play

But from St. Petersburg comes unwelcome news for Juve, with Chelsea already in the lead.

– 8 dec

Juventus, official line-up

(3-5-2): Perin; Rugani, Bonucci, De Winter; Bernardeschi, Bentancur, Arthur, Rabiot, Alex Sandro; Dybala, Kean.

– 8 dec

Malmoe, official line-up

(4-4-2): Diawara; Moisander, Ahmedodzic, Nielsen, Olsson; Berget, Christiansen, Innocent, Rakip; Birmancevic, Colak

– 8 dec

On TV

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport 252 and Infinity Plus. Text direct on gazzetta.it.

Mission first place for Juve that at 18.45 challenges Malmoe at the Allianz Stadium. Allegri qualified 5 times for the second round with the bianconeri, another 4 with Milan. Now first place is played with Chelsea. To win the group Juve, now level on points with the reigning champions but behind for the goal difference in the direct matches (1-0 and 0-4) must do better than the Londoners on the last day. If Chelsea lose, a draw is enough, if they draw a victory is needed, if Tuchel’s team wins against Zenit in St. Petersburg, Juve remains in second place.

Against Tomasson’s Malmoe Allegri in attack will field Dybala and Morata, who have already scored against the Swedes. “Against Malmoe we will have only one winger, Bernardeschi,” Allegri said on the eve. Kean did not train yesterday due to a blow to the ankle.

December 8, 2021 (change December 8, 2021 | 19:24)

