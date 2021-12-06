Juve-Malmoe, inside the second lines: here is who can find space

The match at the Stadium against Malmö could be a good opportunity to give minutes to those who have played less so far, and throw some young players from list B into the fray. know the result of Chelsea engaged with Zenit but basically the last ninety minutes of the group could have a rather relative weight. In short, the “second lines” are ready, so as to make those who have played a lot in the last period breathe.

TOWARDS MALMÖ

–

Net of the goalkeeper question – the preventive isolation of Perin for an alleged extra contact with the team could push Szczesny to confirm between the posts: only tomorrow the final response – Bonucci could be seen in defense together with Rugani. While in the role of right-back the surprise could respond to the name of De Winter, the 2002 class called to replace the injured Danilo in the squad. Pellegrini is off the list, like Kaio Jorge: both will not be able to be among the squads. Alex Sandro should instead take back his place as a starter in the left-handed lane. While Arthur and Rabiot could divide the middle area of ​​the field. Usual run-off between Kean and Morata, but this time the 2000 class seems to have a slight advantage over the Spaniard. While in the three behind there could be space for the very young Soulé (born in 2003), together with Kulusevski and Bernardeschi. Still out of the group, due to injury, De Sciglio and McKennie (who aim to be available in Venice) and Ramsey, as well as Chiesa and Danilo who will return in January.