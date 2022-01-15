Juve market, Arsenal bet everything Arthur: the identikit of the substitute

L’Arsenal wants Arthur, regardless of the formula with which it may be able to make it available to Mikel Arteta, who is looking for a player with his own characteristics. Good feet, in short. There Juventus has other plans for the second half of the season, as the Brazilian has had little space since Merry is back on the Juventus bench.

THE ROSTER – The starting chevrons went to Locatelli, always in the field regardless of the form. Slipped in the rear, in addition to Arthur, too Bentancur. McKennie And Rabiot, praised by Merry also in the press conference on the eve of Juve-Udinese, they are the other two standard bearers on which the coach is counting. Neither of these is a director, but the short playing time of Arthur makes it clear that the Juventus coach wants another type of player.

THE IDENTIKIT – Good feet, but also and above all physicality. Allegri would like such a player to be placed in front of the defense, freeing them definitively Locatelli, Rabiot And McKennie from setting tasks, raising them about ten meters to allow them to affect during offensive maneuvers through insertions. This year there were no goals from the forwards, but those from the midfielders are also few.

THE NAMES – In recent weeks, many names have been made, some in line with the identikit drawn up by Allegri. For example, those of Guimaraes and of Zakaria, while one like Loftus–Cheek (which Chelsea would not want to lend anyway) is more attributable to the role of mezzala. In essence, it would be similar to the players already present in the squad.