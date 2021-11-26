Juve market, Cherubini extends the trip to London: here is the strategy

ROME – January is approaching and Juventus changes gear on the market. One more confirmation comes from the background that emerged in the last hours in England. The Juventus general manager, Federico Cherubini , unlike the usual, he did not return to Italy from the trip to Champions League together with the team and immediately after the match of Stamford Bridge . The Juventus transfer man stayed one more day in London. Not a pleasure trip among the beauties of the capital, judging by the British rumors, but a full immersion of work. Important contacts and meetings aimed at reopening the winter negotiations. Appointments, chatter and reasoning with agents and intermediaries, some based in the English capital and others who have come to London for the Champions League. An opportunity to check and investigate the situation of some players with a view to January-June . A mission like many others, but very strategic because London is the Milan of the English market and because the countdown for the reopening of negotiations has begun.

An important turn of the horizon, after all the great maneuvers have already begun. In England Cherubini discussed new opportunities: rumors about Mitrovic of Fulham as Vlahovic’s plan B for the attack of the future and on Botman of Lille. Not just inbound, but outbound as well. It is no mystery, in fact, that at the top of the list of Juventus’ priorities for 2022 there is that of finding accommodation for Aaron Ramsey, who still has a year and a half of contract (7 million salary plus bonus). The spark has not struck between the Welshman and Juventus and the solution to reach an early divorce will hardly come from a league other than the Premier League. First of all, because there are few clubs outside England that can afford Ramsey’s current salary. Not to mention that the Juventus midfielder, despite the difficulties encountered in Italy, has played in the Premier League for a long time and still today boasts several admirers.

