Juve market for Dybala: Vlahovic or an opportunity

TURIN – Beware of two key statements of Massimiliano Allegri . The scene is well known: Turin, Allianz Stadium , Sunday evening, after the match of Juventus-Genoa 2-0 , interview space. The juice: «Dybala made a good performance, he has always needed a center forward up front. He is growing in condition and in the future he will be able to improve even more »; “He scored so many goals while the first striker occupies the area and he comes behind in tow, these are his characteristics.” Inevitable question: who is the first striker? Morata ? There may be, now, in the absence of alternatives, considering that Kean he knows how to do it but he is not a real gunner and that Kaio Jorge it is still unripe. However, the Spanish international has never been an infallible striker and his career tells about it having reached 20 goals this season only twice (in 2017 with the real Madrid and in Juve with Pirlo in conduction).

Vlahovic with Morata and Dybala

So how does it come out? Boccando Morata? Doesn’t seem like a good idea, considering that Alvarito when paired with a centered, good-footed ward mate – style Tevez – does not betray. Rather, it comes out by hiring a tip that, returning to the starting concept, is able to accompany the definitive explosion of Dybala and with Morata’s fate in any case in the balance in the summer to come: because he could not and cannot be the sniper of a Juventus from the piercing attack again, because his card will cost 35 million, too much for anyone. So to the Keep going, placed in front of a crossroads, they evaluate which path to follow: anticipate a summer hit or try to catch an attacker with low costs and struggling with the desire to change their “comfort zone”. In the first case, also to avoid being overtaken on the right by the fierce competition, there is no escape from objective number 1: Dusan Vlahovic, 22 years to be completed at the end of January, coming out of the Fiorentina with which he has a contract until 2023 and which will remain so, indeed it will be replaced by an agreement with a new team.

