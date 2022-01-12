Juve market, full speed ahead. Azmoun is there, but he goes back to Aubameyang

TURIN – The Super Cup does not stop the market from the Juventus. Contacts, surveys and evaluations continued yesterday and today they will go into “pause” mode only during the ninety minutes of San Siro. Before and after the match againstInter the negotiations, on the phone and in person, will be the great protagonists. At Continassa they intend to give Massimiliano a striker Merry. A reinforcement offensive was already on the agenda earlier this month. But now, after the serious injury to Federico’s knee church (anterior cruciate ligament injury: surgery in Innsbruck next week, return expected in 6 months), what was a temptation has become a need. The ds Federico Cherubs, after having carried out several speeches at the same time, prepares to sink looking for the best possible solution from the technical-economic-contractual point of view. Translated: if not an Under 23 Dusan investment Vlahovic (there is competition from Arsenal) or Gianluca Scamacca (next week the bianconeri will meet Sassuolo, details in the article opposite), the preference seems to be to focus on a six-monthly loan to not commit beyond June or to seize the Sardar opportunity Azmoun, 27-year-old Iranian whose contract with Zenit is about to expire. […]