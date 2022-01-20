Juve market, how the midfield changes: Rovella towards Turin

While Arthur And Aaron Ramsey they are closer and closer to the Premier League, Juventus is thinking about how to replace them. On the notebook of the men market of the club the first name, second Tuttosport, is that of Denis Zakaria of Borussia Moenchengladbach. But besides him, Allegri could soon have available Nicolò Rovella of Genoa, a few months earlier than expected.

DIRECTION TURIN – Nicolò Rovella it is a product of the Genoa nursery, but is in effect owned by Juventus. The Juventus club left him on loan since last January for 18 months. The period will end next June, but the midfielder could finish the season wearing the Juventus shirt. INJURY – Until the 15th matchday, Rovella has always played the starter with Genoa. Then themuscle injury sent it to the stands. But in that time it has proven that it deserves a locker Keep going.

NEGOTIATION – Relations with Genoa are good, but the two clubs have been talking about Rovella for weeks, but the problem is the constant changes in the technical guide. After Davide Ballardini And Andryi Shevchenko, now it’s up to the German Alexander Blessin: he will be the one to evaluate Rovella, even if the club could still decide to deprive itself of it in order to enhance property players anyway.