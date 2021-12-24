Juve market, McKennie likes it in the Premier League: because he can leave

In January, the market is always complicated: there is little time to act and, usually, no one wants to sell off their players. A double difficulty for the Juventus, called to strengthen but necessarily having to give up in order to have liquidity. Besides Dejan Kulusevski, the other possible starter is Weston McKennie: it is not among the transferable, but in the face of a fair offer it could start. And the interest in the American would come precisely from a club for which two old acquaintances work today.

TOTTENHAM – The team on McKennie is English and it is Tottenham. Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici, who McKennie brought him to Juve from Schalke 04 (also sacrificing the slot for non-EU citizens, ‘blown’ to Suarez). The Spurs, according to the British press, are serious and in recent weeks have sent scouts to closely follow the midfielder.

ASTON VILLA – McKennie likes it in the Premier League. According to Mirror, in fact, on him there would also be an interest in Aston Villa. The midfielder is liked by someone who was a professor in that area of ​​the pitch: Steven Gerrard. The coach of the Villains would in fact want a dynamic mezzala, with ability to insert.

LEEDS – But Leeds’s would also be in the queue Marcelo Bielsa. According to Sun, in fact, the Argentine coach would have asked McKennie to the property. The English club would be ready to pay around € 24 million to Juventus. Last summer, as reported by Transfer market, the request was around 30 million euros. The parties, therefore, would not be so far away.