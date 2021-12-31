Juve market, Milik’s prices are growing: at what point is the negotiation

There Juventus keep looking for the center forward for January. The dream is Vlahovic, chased by many big Europeans, but who will hardly leave Florence before the summer. In the notebook of the Juventus managers there are also many other names, from Aubameyang to Icardi, but in the last few hours one in particular would be climbing different positions: it is that of Arkadiusz Milik.

POLISH TRACK – As reported by Calciomercato.com, on Wednesday 29 December the sporting director Federico Cherubini he would establish contact with the representatives of Arkadiusz Milik, already close to moving to Turin in the past. He is currently atOlympique Marseille, on loan from Naples, but he would gladly leave France to wear the Juventus shirt. PROS AND CONS – Milik was often held back by injuries in his Napoli experience, but when he came out he always scored. Which is basically what Juventus wants, looking for a guarantee center forward, but without spending a lot. At least in January. Furthermore, the Pole already knows the Italian championship and therefore an inclusion in the current season would not be excessively traumatic.

THE SITUATION – The negotiation, at the moment, has not started because the conditions are not there. Juventus would be interested in taking out Milik on loan while Marseille could only consider a sale outright. The French club has a redemption obligation set for next summer and for a temporary sale in this transfer market session, the approval of the Naples. An intertwining difficult to resolve, the bianconeri managers are also evaluating other solutions.