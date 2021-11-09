Juve market, Ramsey towards goodbye: in January hypothesis termination of the contract

The hypothesis of termination of the contract that binds Aaron Ramsey to Juventus makes room. The Welsh midfielder this season has played much more in the national team than in the club, the next matches scheduled against Belarus and Belgium could even open the gap to four times more than the 112 minutes played so far with Allegri between league and cups .

ASSUMPTION RESOLUTION

–

The change of coach last summer had prompted the player to opt for a stay in Turin. Allegri had proposed to him to change his role: to play in front of the defense as a director, so as to run much less than he is used to being an attacking midfielder. After several summer experiments, Ramsey realized he didn’t have the time, and probably not even the desire, to make it into that new dimension. The usual physical problems have also slowed him down as often happened in his experience in black and white. In January he could change the air, but the complexity of his contract complicates a transfer from company to company: the resolution could be the right way to end his unfortunate Italian adventure and return to England, where he has no shortage of offers. But at this moment the club and player have not yet discussed this solution.