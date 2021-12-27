Juve market, Scamacca on pole. Milik and Vlahovic other goals

The Juventus club is browsing the list of eligible candidates to reinforce the sector most in crisis. The Sassuolo striker is the target of January, then eyes on Vlahovic, but there is also talk of Milik. And among the releases could be Morata

Among the top 9 in the standings, Juve is the team that scored fewer goals in the first round: 27. Yet only three (Inter, Sassuolo and Napoli) have made more shots on goal, compared to the 93 bianconeri. As Max Allegri has repeatedly reiterated, it is clear that Juve have a problem with their ability to achieve. After the diagnosis, the achievement percentage has slightly risen in the last matches: from the short-nosed victory, Juve elected the 2-0 as the preferred result to inflict on their opponents (Lazio, Salernitana, Genoa, Bologna and Cagliari, net of intermediate stumbles ).

But finding the way to the goal remains tiring, and growth from this point of view has been very slow, also due to the characteristics of the players in the squad. The entry “entrances” is then subordinated to the entry “exits”, and here the discussion cannot fail to pass through Morata, on whose future Juve is reflecting, since his stay in Juventus would involve an outlay of 35 million euros.

Restricted squad – Hence the company decision to put a striker at the top of the list of next purchases, or rather a center forward who has technical characteristics devoted to scoring and his strong point in the ability to achieve. She then began to leaf through the daisy, between players who were proposed to her, players who have expired their contracts, players who are economically within reach. Yes, because if the technical characteristics are the basis of the choice, the economic side will not be secondary, in a time of lean cows for all and of strategies oriented towards sustainability. But these are not the only stakes Juve has decided to stick to: from the most recent market summits, the desire to reach a young profile has been strengthened and consolidated, capable of giving a boost to the present but also of being the cornerstone of the football team. next seasons. And here the squad of candidates received a powerful scissor kick, effectively reducing the first choice names in the panorama of the “eligible candidates” to two: Vlahovic and Scamacca, young people with great potential and prospects.

Favorites – The two are similar in physique and age: the Serbian is twenty-one, 16 goals in 19 matches with Fiorentina, one meter and ninety in height and 84 kg in weight; The Italian national team was 22 years old, 6 goals in 19 games, 1 meter and ninety-five for 85 kg. Two cuirassiers, strength and power to fill the opposing areas, similar profiles but with different costs at the moment. Fiorentina has already put its jewel in the list of starters, and it is very likely that the auction will reach competitive levels only for the Premier, Sassuolo, through the dg Carnevali, has set the price at 40 million, and with Juve the negotiation could play on the terms and conditions of payment. The discussion is already open, the competition from Milan and Inter confirmed, the operation will not be easy or obvious.

The rejected … or almost – Other options move in the background, but these are names that, for one reason or another, are on the way to sunset. Or at least this is how they appear, because, as we know, the ways of the market are endless. If Muriel, offered by Atalanta who has just bought Boga, seems destined elsewhere, Aubameyang, coming out of Arsenal (and in the smell of the African Cup) and Martial, the same desire to escape from Manchester United, are names in strong decline in the Bianconeri preferences, considering the age, engagements and characteristics of the two forwards. The position of Icardi himself is decreasing in the Juventus approval rating, after the PSG has expressed its willingness to combine the loan with an obligation to redeem that is not part of the plans of the Old Lady (who with Maurito would throw a twenty-nine year old at home with an engagement of 9 million net per year). Another name that has resumed circulation is that of Milik, still at Marseille, on loan from Napoli. But if nothing happened in January, it wouldn’t be surprising. Indeed, the CEO Arrivabene had also said about Juve: “The January transfer market will be neither interesting nor demanding”. Waiting for some large-caliber grafting in the summer, after having thinned out the rose starting in January.

December 27, 2021 (change December 27, 2021 | 15:44)

