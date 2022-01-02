Sports

Juve market, the Lukaku case also concerns Vlahovic: what can change

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee29 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

Romelu Lukaku he put himself on the market, creating the conditions for a domino effect that could involve several level strikers in Europe. But watch out for the price: the Belgian was sold by Inter al Chelsea for 120 million euros just six months ago, but the return to the black and blue looks really complicated. It would remain standing, second The Gazzetta dello Sport, a very credible track: the reunion between the giant of the Blues and his former coach in Milan, Antonio Conte, today at Tottenham. In the background, the Juve he watches to refine his strategies.

KANE, LUKAKU AND VLAHOVIC – One of Juventus’ main opponents in the race a Dusan Vlahovic is Tottenham’s With you And Paratici, admirers of Serbian. The Spurs have thought of the purple center forward to replace Harry Kane, who will most likely leave Tottenham in June. Juve hopes in the change of course, in the fact that Paratici can be attracted by a thunderous blow like the one it would involve Lukaku.

JUVE-FIORENTINA: THE STALL – According to Rosea the contacts between Juve And Fiorentina at the moment they would be stopped. Vlahovic he will not move from Florence until the end of the season, unless there are really sensational offers that the bianconeri, at this moment, are unable to present. Then there is the engagement node, given that Vlahovic is now asking for an engagement from 8 million net per season (what should be paid to Dybala, at least in the fixed part). Figure considered out of budget, for now, at Juve. He will leave it again in the summer.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee29 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Rome, all crazy about Mourinho’s pillar

November 25, 2021

Qatar 2022 play-offs, the full draw: semi-finals on 24 March 2022, finals on 29

November 27, 2021

Milan, the victory with Liverpool can be worth up to 12 million: the details

4 weeks ago

Benzema: prison and fine for blackmail in Valbuena: the sentence – Corriere.it

November 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button