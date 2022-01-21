Juve market, turning point in the Ihattaren case: what happens and the latest on the future

There are a few days left until the end of the winter transfer market session. A few days destined to untie the most intricate knots, both inbound and outbound. At Juventus, one of the critical issues that occupies the thoughts of the Juventus management is the near future of Ihattaren, after the stormy end of the experience at Sampdoria. Right now, the footballer is training in Utrecht and the city team seemed to be the closest to reaching an agreement with Ihattaren. Utrecht and Juventus, however, have not found an agreement on the payment of the salary, which the Juventus club would like entirely to be borne by the Dutch team. In all this, Ajax fits in, as reported CalcioMercato.com:

“Ajax has entered this stalemate, perhaps the only Dutch club able to afford Ihattaren’s salary and which has already officially sold David Neres to Shakhtar Donetsk. The clubs are working both on the formula (it will be a loan, but its duration will have to be decided whether 6 or 18 months), and on the possible amount of a redemption right in favor of the Lancers. However, the operation is very close to closing with news that could arrive by the beginning of next week. Today there is only one certainty: Ihattaren’s adventure in Italy is already over even before it begins “.