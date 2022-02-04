Juve market, two more sales in the summer: here are the two (+ two) main suspects

There are mainly two players of the Juve candidates for a sale in the summer, after the farewells of Kulusevski, Bentancur and Ramsey to lead the way in the process of renewal and “lightening” – at an economic level – of the Juventus squad. As reported Gazzetta.it, the prime suspect is Alex Sandro, increasingly decreasing in Turin: the Brazilian seems to have admirers in Premier League, and this time – after the faded business in recent years with Chelsea and PSG – the Old Lady is unlikely to make an effort to hold him back. The second is Adrien Rabiot, who enjoys the trust of Massimiliano Allegri but always earns too much compared to the overall yield: even for him English sirens, in front of which Juve would do nothing to avoid being tempted.

That’s all? In reality it is not said, because also Alvaro Morata it seems more outside than inside: its redemption fromAtletico Madrid always remains in doubt, even if i colchoneros they could open negotiations to lower the 35 million figure initially set. And then there’s Weston McKennie, the midfielder with the most market: if in Turin there was a need for further income, the American could in turn end up on the expendable list.